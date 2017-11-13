बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सेना में अब 6 नए नियमों के साथ होगी भर्ती, 10वीं पास हैं तो रजिस्ट्रेशन कराएं
indian army recruitment rules changed, open army recruitment rally on 10 jan 2018
Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 02:27 PM IST
भारतीय सेना में शामिल होने का मौका है, 10वीं पास हैं तो रजिस्ट्रेशन करा लें। इस बार भर्ती 6 नए नियमों के साथ होगी, नहीं जानते तो यहां जान लीजिए।
