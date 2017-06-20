बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भारतीय सेना में भर्ती होने का सुनहरा मौका, 16 जुलाई तक करें आवेदन
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
indian army recruitment recruitment notification august
{"_id":"59490ff04f1c1b75588b47e9","slug":"indian-army-recruitment-recruitment-notification-august","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0930\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0939\u0930\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e, 16 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0935\u0947\u0926\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 05:37 PM IST
युवाओं के लिए भारतीय सेना में शामिल होने का सुनहरा मौका है। खुली भर्ती होने जा रही है, जिसके लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन भी शुरू हो गए हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593c1f484f1c1ba26b8b4762","slug":"prithvipal-meets-his-wife-after-eleven-years","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u200c\u093f\u090f, \u091c\u092c 11 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u094b\u090f \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092a\u0924\u200c\u093f \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5938ec454f1c1b1c5c9c7b9e","slug":"gurugram-gangrape-accused-made-a-fault-and-police-got-10-clues-and-arrested-all-three","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0930\u0947\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940, \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593e4f2a1126f4de0b8b458b","slug":"choreographer-ganesh-acharya-in-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092b \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092b\u0930 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0906\u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u2018\u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928\u2019","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5947bbc94f1c1b81288b46e2","slug":"baba-ramdev-will-make-world-record-on-international-yoga-day","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0926\u200c\u093f\u0928 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u0930\u200c\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0926\u0947\u0935, \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"594903374f1c1b75588b46ff","slug":"nda-president-candidate-ram-nath-kovind-haryana-connection","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u094b\u0935\u093f\u0902\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932\u091a\u0938\u094d\u092a \u0939\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0923\u093e \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928, \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5948fd204f1c1b01708b4c15","slug":"sonipat-girl-gangrape-case-update-rohtak-gangrape-dead-body-multilation","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0905\u0917\u0935\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0940 '\u0928\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092d\u092f\u093e' \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u0926\u0930\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940, \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5948f2fb4f1c1b105c8b49d1","slug":"karnal-groom-seeks-car-in-dowry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0920\u0940\u0915 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u0924, \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top