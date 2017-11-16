Download App
मां सेहरा बांधने की तैयारी में थी, बेटा तिरंगे में लिपटकर आ गया, शहीद की अंतिम यात्रा

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, मानसा(पंजाब)

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 04:18 PM IST
indian army jawan manjinder singh funeral, killed in kulgam encounter

मैं तो सेहरा बांधने की तैयारी कर रही थी, वो तिरंगे में लिपटकर आ जाएगा, ये सोचा नहीं थी। शहीद बेटा अंतिम यात्रा पर निकला तो मां का कलेजा फट गया।

