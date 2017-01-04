आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

देश के सबसे युवा सांसद की जीवनसंगिनी को देखिए, जल्द लेंगे 7 फेरे

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, हिसार(हरियाणा)

Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 04:44 PM IST
india's youngest mp dushyant chautala life partener meghna ahlawat first look

देश के सबसे युवा सांसद सगाई हो चुकी है और जल्दी ही वे शादी के बंधन में बंध जाएंगे। देखिए उनकी जीवनसंगिनी की पहली तस्वीरें।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

engagement mp engagement

सियासी दांव

कांग्रेस सहित ये 16 पार्टियां नहीं चाहतीं कि 1 फरवरी को आए बजट, EC को लिखा पत्र

Don’t advance Budget, will help BJP: Congress, SP, CPM write to President, CEC

Most Viewed

{"_id":"586ca7a04f1c1b945d158b7d","slug":"election-commission-to-announce-poll-dates-code-of-conduct-in-punjab","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c \u0938\u0947 '\u092a\u093e\u0935\u0930\u0932\u0948\u0938' \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u092f\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e-\u090f\u092e\u090f\u0932\u090f, \u0932\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u091f\u0947\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

आज से 'पावरलैस' हो जायेंगे सीएम-एमएलए, लाल बत्ती भी हटेगी

Election Commission to announce poll dates, code of conduct in punjab
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586cc17b4f1c1b945d158bfd","slug":"american-girl-marry-himachali-boy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0908 \u0917\u094b\u0930\u0940, \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

तस्वीरें: हिमाचली युवक के प्यार में अमेरिका से भागी आई गोरी, लव स्टोरी रोमांचक

American girl marry Himachali Boy
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586cadd44f1c1ba378159c66","slug":"phase-wise-assembly-constituencies-uttar-pradesh-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 11 \u092b\u0930\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u092c \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0935\u094b\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 LIST","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

उत्तर प्रदेश में 11 फरवरी से मतदान, कब कहां पड़ेंगे वोट देखें LIST

phase wise assembly constituencies uttar pradesh list
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
दिल के लिए काफी खतरनाक हैं ये छोटी-छोटी आदतें, संभल जाएं

दिल के लिए काफी खतरनाक हैं ये छोटी-छोटी आदतें, संभल जाएं

मोटापा कम करती है ब्लैक टी, जानें कौन सी चाय है आपके लिए फायदेमंद

मोटापा कम करती है ब्लैक टी, जानें कौन सी चाय है आपके लिए फायदेमंद

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा का खुलासा, किसी खास के साथ करते थे 'फोन सेक्स'

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा का खुलासा, किसी खास के साथ करते थे 'फोन सेक्स'

सोनम ने सोशल मीडिया पर किया अपने प्यार का खुलासा, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के लिए लिखा खास कैप्शन

सोनम ने सोशल मीडिया पर किया अपने प्यार का खुलासा, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के लिए लिखा खास कैप्शन

﻿