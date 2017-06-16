बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जानिए क्या है सुपर सर्विलांस सिस्टम, जिससे चीन को टक्कर देगा भारत
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
india's super surveillance system for china border
{"_id":"59437bc04f1c1b961f8b46a8","slug":"india-s-super-surveillance-system-for-china-border","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u092e, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0938\u0947 \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u091f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 12:09 PM IST
देश में एक ऐसी तकनीक पर काम किया जा रहा है, जिससे चीन के हाई टेक्नोलॉजी सिक्योरिटी सिस्टम को टक्कर दी जा सकेगी। जानिए क्या है ये तकनीक।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593ce6764f1c1ba3168b4568","slug":"jee-advanced-2017-topper-sarvesh-mehtani-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JEE \u090f\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593cedc24f1c1ba3168b4572","slug":"punjab-police-lady-constable-suicide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, 27 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u092c\u0932 \u092b\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u0932 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593ceee54f1c1be65d9beb24","slug":"family-of-brother-and-sister-died-in-mathura-accident-while-sleeping-in-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908-\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"594294c34f1c1b661a8b486f","slug":"mehak-singhal-top-in-haryana-aims-entrance-test","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"AIIMS: 10 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e 14\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u0930\u0948\u0902\u0915, \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5942ed944f1c1bb8438b488c","slug":"aiims-entry-examination-result-announcement","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"AIIMS: \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u090f\u0917\u094d\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924, \u091f\u0949\u092a 100 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0947 5 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0939\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"594376ab4f1c1ba35a8b46e1","slug":"aiims-result-2017-40th-topper-navtej-mangat-success-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"AIIMS \u0915\u093e 40\u0935\u093e\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0935\u0924\u0947\u091c \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u091f, \u0935\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u092c\u0938 \u090f\u0915 \u091a\u0940\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0915\u0930 ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59436c8d4f1c1b62028b47be","slug":"aiims-result-47th-topper-tamanna-success-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"AIIMS \u0930\u093f\u091c\u0932\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0940 47\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0924\u092e\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top