आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

अभिषेक बच्चन को लेकर देश के पहले NBA प्लेयर का बड़ा बयान

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजीटल/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 01:32 AM IST
India's first NBA player Satnam singh bhamara big statement on Abhishek Bachchan

एनबीए डेवलपमेंट लीग के लिये चुने जाने वाले पहले भारतीय बास्केटबाल खिलाड़ी सतनाम सिंह भामरा ने अभिषेक बच्चन को लेकर बड़ी बात कही है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

india's first nba player satnam singh bhamara

कितनी सुरक्षित रेल

देश के अब तक के सबसे बड़े रेल हादसे, कब-कहां और कैसे

Since 2000, the major railway accidents in india

Most Viewed

यूपी चुनाव: भाजपा ने जारी की 155 प्रत्याश‌ियों की दूसरी ल‌िस्ट, देखें

bjp releases second list of candidates
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

आधार कार्ड को लेकर ये हैं बड़े फैसले, देख लें नहीं तो पछताएंगे आप

These are big decision on aadhar card, see here
  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +

समाजवादी पार्टी ने घोषित किए अपने बाकी बचे प्रत्याशी, देखें लिस्‍ट

samajwadi party declares its candidates.
  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

पत्नी हेजल कीच ने बदला युवराज सिंह का नाम, शतक लगाने के बाद इस नाम से पुकारा!

Yuvraj singh wife hezel keech gave him new name
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top