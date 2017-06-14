बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देखिए भारतीयों ने किया कमाल, बना डाला इंसान जैसा रोबोट, जानें खूबियां
india's first human robot invented by indian students
Wed, 14 Jun 2017
भारतीयों ने एक ऐसा कमाल कर दिखाया है कि चीन भी चौंक जाएगा। दरअसल, देश का पहला इंसान जैसा रोबोट तैयार किया गया है। यकीं नहीं होता तो देखिए।
