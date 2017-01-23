बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गजब का रोबोटः ये कर लेता है वो सब काम, जो इंसान के भी बस के नहीं
india's first 3d printed robot manav in kurukshetra, capable of doing all work done by human being
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 08:37 PM IST
देखिए देश का पहला ऐसा चलता-फिरता 'मानव' रोबोट, जो वे सभी काम कर लेता है, जिन्हें कर पाना कई बार इंसान के बस में नहीं होता। देखिए तस्वीरें।
