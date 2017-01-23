आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

गजब का रोबोटः ये कर लेता है वो सब काम, जो इंसान के भी बस के नहीं

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, कुरुक्षेत्र(हरियाणा)

Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 08:37 PM IST
india's first 3d printed robot manav in kurukshetra, capable of doing all work done by human being

देखिए देश का पहला ऐसा चलता-फिरता 'मानव' रोबोट, जो वे सभी काम कर लेता है, जिन्हें कर पाना कई बार इंसान के बस में नहीं होता। देखिए तस्वीरें।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

robot manav robot

यूपी का चुनावी दंगल

कांग्रेस-सपा गठबंधन बनने के पीछे प्रियंका गांधी का अहम रोल

UP election- who is behind the SP-Congress alliance?

Most Viewed

गठबंधन के बाद सपा की एक और ल‌िस्ट जारी, मुलायम की छोटी बहू को ट‌िकट

sp changed candidate list
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

यूपी चुनाव: भाजपा ने जारी की 155 प्रत्याश‌ियों की दूसरी ल‌िस्ट, देखें

bjp releases second list of candidates
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

आधार कार्ड को लेकर ये हैं बड़े फैसले, देख लें नहीं तो पछताएंगे आप

These are big decision on aadhar card, see here
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

आत्मदाह करने थाने पहुंच गई ये महिला, जो इसके साथ हुआ कहीं आपके साथ न हो जाए

lady try to burn herself at police station at ambala of haryana, read here mournfull story
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जाट आरक्षण पर फैसले को लेकर CM खट्टर का बड़ा बयान, लोगों से अपील

harayna cm manohar lal khattar big statement on jat reservation case decision
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +

प्रतिभाओं ने बढ़ाया मान तो अमर उजाला ने किया सम्मान, इन्होंने खूब समां बांधा

amar ujala yuva shakti samman samaroh at rohtak of haryana to honour young talent
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top