इंस्पेक्टर इंदरजीत का 'मायाजाल', घर में एके-47 और ड्रग्स बरामदगी पर बडे सवाल
inderjeet singh connection with drugs smuggler
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 01:01 AM IST
ड्रग्स तस्करों के लिए पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर इंदरजीत अब तक खौफ था, लेकिन उसकी गिरफ्तारी के बाद उसका 'मायाजाल' ऐसा निकला कि अब एके-47 से लेकर तस्करों पर की कार्रवाई सवाल के घेरे में है।
