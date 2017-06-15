बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
खुलने लगे इंद्रजीत के 'जाल' से राज, कई बड़े अफसरों की नींद उड़ी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
Inderjeet singh arrested stf investigate his house
{"_id":"59413e734f1c1b6d178b457c","slug":"inderjeet-singh-arrested-stf-investigate-his-house","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u0941\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 '\u091c\u093e\u0932' \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u0915\u0908 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 09:24 AM IST
ड्रग्स डीलर्स से कनेक्शन रखने के आरोप में पुलिस के 'स्टार' इंस्पेक्टर की गिरफ्तारी के बाद उसके इंद्र 'जाल' से राज खुलना शुरु हो गए हैं, जिससे कई अधिकारियों की नींद उड़ गई है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593ce6764f1c1ba3168b4568","slug":"jee-advanced-2017-topper-sarvesh-mehtani-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JEE \u090f\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593cedc24f1c1ba3168b4572","slug":"punjab-police-lady-constable-suicide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, 27 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u092c\u0932 \u092b\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u0932 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593ceee54f1c1be65d9beb24","slug":"family-of-brother-and-sister-died-in-mathura-accident-while-sleeping-in-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908-\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top