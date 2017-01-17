बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शादी को लेकर चर्चा में आई थी ये IAS टॉपर, FB पर किया था प्यार का इजहार
ias topper tina dabi and athar is in chandigarh nowdays
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 08:38 PM IST
अपनी शादी को लेकर चर्चा में आया ये IAS कपल इन दिनों सिटी ब्यूटिफुल के दौरे पर है। सभी की नजर इन दोनों पर टिकीं हुईं है।
