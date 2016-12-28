बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शहीदी जोड़ मेलाः शहीदों को नमन करने नहीं जा पा रहे, यहां कर लिजिए
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
huge crowd of sikh sangat at shaheedi jod festival at fatehgarh sahib, nagar kirtan and gatka
{"_id":"58622b894f1c1b8840eec6ee","slug":"huge-crowd-of-sikh-sangat-at-shaheedi-jod-festival-at-fatehgarh-sahib-nagar-kirtan-and-gatka","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u0940 \u091c\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0932\u093e\u0903 \u0936\u0939\u0940\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u092e\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e \u092a\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 09:49 AM IST
पंजाब के फतेहगढ़ साहिब में शहीदी जोड़ मेला चल रहा है। अगर आप शहीदों को नमन करने के लिए नहीं जा पा रहे हैं तो निराश न हों। देखिए तस्वीरें।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5863933b4f1c1b132ceeb974","slug":"sp-announces-candidates-for-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940 # 2","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58638de94f1c1b741aeec8ba","slug":"sp-candidate-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u094b, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091f\u200c\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940# 1","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586365fc4f1c1b7675eec3c5","slug":"aamir-khan-movie-dangal-real-daughter-geeta-phogat-told-about-a-wish-related-to-husband-pawan-kumar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58621c6c4f1c1b2a41eec4dc","slug":"rebellion-in-aam-admi-partyallegation-to-demand-one-crore-rupee-for-election-ticket","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0906\u092a' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0917\u093e\u0935\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0930 \u0924\u0947\u091c, \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5862233c4f1c1b8640eec51a","slug":"olympian-wrestler-yogeshwar-dutt-interview-on-future-planning-marriage-date-fixed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0913\u0932\u092a\u093f\u0902\u092f\u0928 \u092c\u0949\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 \u092d\u0940 \u0924\u092f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58620be34f1c1bec14eec539","slug":"one-more-achievement-of-aamir-khan-movie-dangal-haryana-cm-khattar-big-announcement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0905\u091a\u0940\u0935\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f, \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5861fdcd4f1c1b8259eebcf9","slug":"be-aware-on-hiding-of-black-money-and-cash-after-noteban-govt-released-warning-of-enquiry","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u0936 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u093f\u091c\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top