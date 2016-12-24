बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आमिर की 'दंगल' की नोटबंदी को पटखनी, हाउसफुल शो, देखिए रिएक्शन
{"_id":"585e03ea4f1c1b1864e3cbc2","slug":"house-full-show-of-aamir-khan-movie-dangal-at-chandigarh-youth-reaction-also-positive","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u091f\u0916\u0928\u0940, \u0939\u093e\u0909\u0938\u092b\u0941\u0932 \u0936\u094b, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0930\u093f\u090f\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 04:24 PM IST
आमिर खान की 'दंगल' तो निकल पड़ी। पहले दिन शो हाउसफुल रहे और नोटबंदी का भी कोई असर नहीं। देखिए युवाओं का रिएक्शन।
{"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"584eaa2a4f1c1b686f6499d0","slug":"note-ban-if-u-have-two-bank-accounts-cashless-transaction-possible-by-online-fund-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"585d563f4f1c1ba107e3acc1","slug":"rahul-gandhi-almora-rally-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u093e\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u0948\u0932\u0940? \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"585e00814f1c1b3e4de3aaae","slug":"zulfiqar-khan-statement-after-court-judgement-in-ngo-childrens-sexual-harassment-case","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u091c\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e '\u0915\u0941\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940' \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e, SC \u0924\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u0926\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"585d06444f1c1b3e4de3a26d","slug":"thievery-of-35-lakh-in-canara-bank-branch-at-charkhi-dadri-of-haryana-new-and-old-currency-robbed","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0940: \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 35 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u0915\u0948\u0924\u0940, \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"585d469b4f1c1b1917e39f11","slug":"aamir-khan-big-gift-to-mahavir-phogat-250-people-watched-dangal-for-free","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094c\u0917\u093e\u091f \u092b\u0948\u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0925\u093f\u090f\u091f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 250 \u0932\u094b\u0917, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"585d0e9d4f1c1bf248e3b63e","slug":"seven-years-jail-imprisonment-to-theatre-age-ngo-director-zulfiqar-khan-in-sexual-harassment-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 '\u092c\u0932\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940' \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u091c\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
