#FirstVoter: फर्स्ट टाइम वोटर्स यहां देखें अपनी सेल्फी, दोस्तों को भी दिखाएं
{"_id":"58955f5f4f1c1bf340e81a4f","slug":"honour-of-first-time-voters-of-punjab-assembly-election-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#FirstVoter: \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0938\u094d\u091f \u091f\u093e\u0907\u092e \u0935\u094b\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940, \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 11:45 AM IST
पंजाब के युवाओं से अपील, वोट डालने के लिए घरों से बाहर निकलें।
वोट डालें और उंगली पर स्याही के निशान के साथ सेल्फी को #FirstVoter के साथ फेसबुक या ट्विटर पर अपलोड करें। जिन लोगों ने सेल्फी अपलोड की है, वो यहां अपनी तस्वीर देख सकते है।
