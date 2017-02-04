आपका शहर Close

Election-2017 Election-2017

#FirstVoter: फर्स्ट टाइम वोटर्स यहां देखें अपनी सेल्फी, दोस्तों को भी दिखाएं

टीम डिजीटल/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 11:45 AM IST
honour of first time voters of punjab assembly election 2017

पंजाब के युवाओं से अपील, वोट डालने के लिए घरों से बाहर निकलें। वोट डालें और उंगली पर स्याही के निशान के साथ सेल्फी को #FirstVoter के साथ फेसबुक या ट्विटर पर अपलोड करें। जिन लोगों ने सेल्फी अपलोड की है, वो यहां अपनी तस्वीर देख सकते है।

