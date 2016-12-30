आपका शहर Close

जानिए क्या हुआ जब सीएम बोले- पंडित जी! लाइए पेटीएम से आपको दक्षिणा दे दें

दीपक शाही /अमर उजाला, पंचकूला

Updated Fri, 30 Dec 2016 01:09 AM IST
Here's what happened when the chief priest Spoke! Paytm bring you give alms

पंडित जी! लाइए पेटीएम से आपको दक्षिणा दे दें। फिर न जाने क्या हुआ कि मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल ने मुस्कुराते हुए जेब में हाथ ड़ाला।

नोटबंदी के 50 दिन: जेटली बोले- 13.6 फीसदी बढ़ गया डायरेक्ट टैक्स

Jaitley praises demonetisation decision of govt

सीएम अखिलेश का बड़ा धमाका: जारी की 235 प्रत्याशियों की सूची

Akhilesh yadav declares his candidates list.
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
नोटबंदी पर बैंकों की बैठक, 50 दिन बाद सामने आई चौंकाने वाली रिपोर्ट

Bankers Meeting on Demonetization at Shimla.
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
सपा ने जारी की उम्मीदवारों की सूची, देखें- किसे, कहां मिला टिकट सूची#2

sp announces candidates for election
  • गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

केंद्रीय कपड़ा मंत्री और सीएम ने किया निफ्ट का शिलान्यास, जानिए क्या होंगी खूबियां

Union Textiles Minister laid the foundation stone of NIFT, to know what are the qualities
  • शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
ट्वीट के चंद घंटों बाद ही मिली सुषमा स्वराज से मदद, परिजन बोले यह कभी न सोचा था

Sikh familygot help after a few hours of tweeted Sushma Swaraj, expressed gratitude
  • शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
500 के नए नोट से जुड़ा बड़ा सच आया सामने, कैसे जानें नकली या असली?

Big reality of 500 new notes came out, learn how fake or real?
  • शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
﻿