एक IAS, 33 साल की नौकरी और 70 बार ट्रांसफर, अब बड़ी मुसीबत में फंसे

बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, झज्जर(हरियाणा)

Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 10:03 AM IST
haryana ias pradeep kasni harassment allegation

देखिए देश में एक आईएएस अफसर ऐसा, जिसकी 33 साल की नौकरी में 70 बार ट्रांसफर हो चुकी है और वे अब एक बहुत बड़ी मुसीबत में फंस गए हैं।

