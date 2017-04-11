बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एक अप्रैल से ये एक और नियम बदल दिया गया है, देखिए काम की खबर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
haryana govt started new tax haryana motor vehicle tax from 1 april
{"_id":"58ec9cd64f1c1b9f36cf626a","slug":"haryana-govt-started-new-tax-haryana-motor-vehicle-tax-from-i-april","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0905\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u092f\u092e \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 05:28 PM IST
एक अप्रैल से सरकार ने एक और नियम में बड़ा बदलाव किया है। शायद आप इसके बारे में जानते नहीं होंगे, देखिए बड़े काम की खबर है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58eceb734f1c1b9e36cf68be","slug":"kulbhusn-jadhav-case-hits-indo-pak-trade-sentiments","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0915\u0942\u0932\u092d\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091c\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0926\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58ecd20e4f1c1b9c36cf666c","slug":"fraud-with-four-girls-through-facebook-haryana-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"4 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0921\u0947-\u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0936\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0932\u0917-\u0905\u0932\u0917 \u092c\u0940\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58ec9f234f1c1ba368cf5e91","slug":"what-happens-when-girls-live-together-will-amaze-you-that-its-your-story-video-goes-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u094d\u0938 \u0939\u0949\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u092c \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0924\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092f\u0947 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+
Also View
{"_id":"58ec90174f1c1bc236cf6195","slug":"indian-army-soldier-kirpal-singh-was-killed-in-paksitani-jail-story-like-kulbhushan-jadhav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 '\u0915\u0941\u0932\u092d\u0942\u0937\u0923', 13 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+ {"_id":"58ec78c44f1c1be275cf5690","slug":"kulbhushan-jadhav-death-sentence-political-parties-unite-in-lok-sabha-condemn-pakistan-s-decision","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0932\u092d\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u093e\u0925-\u0938\u0941\u0937\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u094b \u0918\u0947\u0930\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"58ec96824f1c1be275cf585c","slug":"voilence-by-students-in-punjab-university-many-police-officers-injured-in-clash-and-stone-pelting","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"PICS: \u092b\u0940\u0938 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u092f\u0942\u0928\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0938\u093e, \u0932\u093e\u0920\u0940\u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091c ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+ {"_id":"58ec84fd4f1c1b9e36cf6302","slug":"for-tax-exemption-you-need-to-proof-rent-paid-to-kin","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0924\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u093f\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0924\u094b \u091f\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u091b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0926\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0942\u0924","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top