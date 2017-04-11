आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

एक अप्रैल से ये एक और नियम बदल दिया गया है, देखिए काम की खबर

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Tue, 11 Apr 2017 05:28 PM IST
haryana govt started new tax haryana motor vehicle tax from 1 april

एक अप्रैल से सरकार ने एक और नियम में बड़ा बदलाव किया है। शायद आप इसके बारे में जानते नहीं होंगे, देखिए बड़े काम की खबर है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

tax motor vehicle tax

ना'पाक' करतूत

कुलभूषण जाधव के पास अपील के लिए 60 दिन, सुषमा ने कहा- अंजाम भुगतेगा पाक

Kulbhushan Jadhav: Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan forces prepared to respond to any threat

Most Viewed

कूलभूषण को पाक ने दी मौत की सजा, अब भारत के इस कदम से भूखे मरेगा पाकिस्तान

kulbhusn jadhav case hits indo pak trade sentiments
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

4 शादियां, डे-नाइट शिफ्ट बताकर अलग-अलग बीवियों के साथ रहता था

Fraud with four girls through facebook, haryana news
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

गर्ल्स हॉस्टल में क्या-क्या करती हैं लड़कियां, जब सामने आई सच्चाई तो वायरल हुआ ये वीडियो

what happens when girls live together will amaze you that its your story, video goes viral
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

Also View

देखिए एक 'कुलभूषण', 13 साल तक रहा सेना में और मौत मिली पाकिस्तान में

indian army soldier kirpal singh was killed in paksitani jail, story like kulbhushan jadhav
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

PICS: फीस बढ़ोत्तरी के खिलाफ पंजाब यूनिवर्सिटी में हिंसा, लाठीचार्ज

voilence by students in punjab university, many police officers injured in clash and stone pelting
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

अगर रिश्तेदार को मकान का किराया देते हैं, तो टैक्स छूट के लिए देना होगा सबूत

For tax exemption you need to proof rent paid to kin
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top