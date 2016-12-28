आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

कैशलेस पेमेंट के लिए इस राज्य में शुरू की जाएगी एक सुविधा, देखिए

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 12:46 PM IST
haryana govt ready to launch aadhar card based payment system in state

नोटबंदी के बाद लोगों के लिए बड़ी राहत भरी खबर। अब क्रेडिट कार्ड के बिना भी ट्रांजेक्शन हो सकेगी। इसके लिए बड़ी सुविधा शुरू की जा रही है। 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

note ban note ban in india

हादसा या लापरवाही

रेल हादसे के बाद सामने आईं ये लापरवाहियां, नदी में गिरीं दो बोगियां

BREAKING NEWS: The second major railway accident occurred in Kanpur These illresponsbility

Most Viewed

{"_id":"5863933b4f1c1b132ceeb974","slug":"sp-announces-candidates-for-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092e\u093e\u091c\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940 # 2","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

समाजवादी पार्टी के उम्मीदवारों की सूची # 2

sp announces candidates for election
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"58638de94f1c1b741aeec8ba","slug":"sp-candidate-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u094b, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091f\u200c\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940# 1","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

देखें क‌िसको, कहां से म‌िला सपा का ट‌िकट सूची# 1

sp candidate list
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"586365fc4f1c1b7675eec3c5","slug":"aamir-khan-movie-dangal-real-daughter-geeta-phogat-told-about-a-wish-related-to-husband-pawan-kumar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 '\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

आमिर खान की 'दंगल' की रियल बेटी ने जाहिर की बड़ी ख्वाहिश

aamir khan movie dangal real daughter geeta phogat told about a wish related to husband pawan kumar
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"586347cf4f1c1b8840eed1e2","slug":"due-to-lack-of-experience-aam-admi-party-and-arvind-kejriwal-feels-guilty-on-third-decision","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u091d\u0947\u0932\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0940 '\u0906\u092a' \u0915\u094b, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u092c-\u0915\u092c?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

अपने फैसले पर तीसरी बार शर्मिंदगी झेलनी पड़ी 'आप' को, जानिए कब-कब?

due to lack of experience, aam admi party and arvind kejriwal feels guilty on third decision
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5863446b4f1c1b132ceeb6aa","slug":"deadly-attack-on-factory-owner-by-robbers-run-away-with-cash-bag-and-fortuner-car","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0915\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0942\u091f \u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092b\u0949\u0930\u094d\u091a\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0928\u0930, \u0936\u093e\u0924\u093f\u0930 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"586213064f1c1b7675eeb87d","slug":"hostal-warden-beaten-seventy-girls-in-dense-fogg-at-fatehabad-of-haryana","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092c\u0930\u0924\u093e, 70 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0915\u0947 \u0921\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

वार्डन की बर्बरता, 70 छात्राओं को लाइन में खड़ा करके डंडे से पीटा

hostal warden beaten seventy girls in dense fogg at fatehabad of haryana
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"58621c6c4f1c1b2a41eec4dc","slug":"rebellion-in-aam-admi-partyallegation-to-demand-one-crore-rupee-for-election-ticket","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0906\u092a' \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0917\u093e\u0935\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0930 \u0924\u0947\u091c, \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

'आप' में बगावत के सुर तेज, टिकट के बदले एक करोड़ मांगने के आरोप

rebellion in aam admi partyallegation to demand one crore rupee for election ticket
  • बुधवार, 28 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
प्रेम और रिलेशनशिप के लिए कैसा है साल 2017

प्रेम और रिलेशनशिप के लिए कैसा है साल 2017

एयर इंडिया में मैनेजर बनने का मौका, कोई आयु सीमा नहीं और सैलरी जबरदस्त

एयर इंडिया में मैनेजर बनने का मौका, कोई आयु सीमा नहीं और सैलरी जबरदस्त

वैक्सिंग के दर्द से चाहते हैं निजात? अपनाइए ये टिप्स

वैक्सिंग के दर्द से चाहते हैं निजात? अपनाइए ये टिप्स

ऋतिक और लीजा ने करवाया बोल्ड फोटोशूट, वायरल हो रही हैं तस्वीरें

ऋतिक और लीजा ने करवाया बोल्ड फोटोशूट, वायरल हो रही हैं तस्वीरें

﻿