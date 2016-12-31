बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सोशल मीडिया पर छायी भज्जी की बेटी हिनाया, तस्वीरों में जानिए क्या रही वजह
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
Harbhajan's daughter flashed through social media Hinaya
{"_id":"586609db4f1c1b425ceec6b1","slug":"harbhajan-s-daughter-flashed-through-social-media-hinaya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u092f\u0940 \u092d\u091c\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 01:41 AM IST
मौजूदा समय में नामी हस्तियों की हर गतिविधि पर मीडिया की नजर बनी रहती है। जबकि सोशल मीडिया पर खबरें और तस्वीरें आसानी से सुर्खियां बटोरने लगती हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58652b284f1c1b265eeebb59","slug":"akhilesh-yadav-declares-his-candidates-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u093e: \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 235 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"586655f44f1c1b425ceec83d","slug":"important-news-for-those-who-deposited-money-in-the-bank-in-last-50-days","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u091b\u0932\u0947 50 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586618c24f1c1b445ceec817","slug":"ram-gopal-yadav-says-sp-clash-is-not-going-to-end-now","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
+
Also View
{"_id":"5865f25a4f1c1b425ceec5ad","slug":"hardeep-unfulfilled-desire-for-a-sister-intoxicated-girl-stabbed-knife","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0927\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u0939 \u0917\u0908 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0939\u0930\u0926\u0940\u092a \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0936, \u0928\u0936\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0924 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0918\u094b\u0902\u092a\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0915\u0942","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"58654dc44f1c1b8840eee415","slug":"here-s-what-happened-when-the-chief-priest-spoke-paytm-bring-you-give-alms","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091c\u092c \u0938\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u092a\u0902\u0921\u093f\u0924 \u091c\u0940! \u0932\u093e\u0907\u090f \u092a\u0947\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u094b \u0926\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0923\u093e \u0926\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58649dad4f1c1b724feeb152","slug":"olympian-wrestler-vinesh-phogat-statement-on-aamir-khan-movie-dangal-real-hero-mahavir-phogat","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0932 '\u0906\u092e\u093f\u0930 \u0916\u093e\u0928' \u092a\u0930 \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
+ {"_id":"5864bce94f1c1b7675eecfc5","slug":"romour-viral-on-social-media-whatsapp-and-facbook-about-2000-rupee-note-and-1000-rupee-note","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2000 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0928\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top