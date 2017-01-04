बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एक लड़की, जिसके दिमाग के आगे कंप्यूटर की स्पीड कुछ भी नहीं
google girl ojasvi like google boy kautilaya from sonipat of haryana
Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 04:44 PM IST
हम आपको मिला रहे हैं एक ऐसी लड़की से, जिसके दिमाग के आगे कंप्यूटर की स्पीड कुछ भी नहीं। इसके बारे में जानकार हैरान रह जाएंगे।
