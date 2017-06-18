आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

GST का सबसे बड़ा नुकसान, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को टेंशन में डाल देगा देखिए

+बाद में पढ़ें

मोहित धुपड़/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 10:56 AM IST
goods & service tax big side effect on business industry

जीएसटी लागू हुआ नहीं कि नुकसान पहले होने लगा। प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को बिल का ये साइड इफेक्ट टेंशन में डाल देगा और अगर ऐसा ही चलता रहा तो...

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

gst gst news

कड़ा फैसला

राजस्‍थानः 'कामचोर' कर्मचारियों को नोटिस देकर नौकरी से छुट्टी करेगी सरकार

Rajasthan government will be fire lazy and dishonest officers and employees

Most Viewed

JEE एडवांस के ऑल इंडिया टॉपर सर्वेश ने खोला राज, जानिए कैसे रचा इतिहास

jee advanced 2017 topper sarvesh mehtani interview
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

Pics: मुंशी ऐसी हरकतें करता था, 27 साल की लेडी कांस्टेबल फंदे पर झूल गई

punjab police lady constable suicide
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

मथुरा हादसा: पांच घंटे साथ रहा भाई-बहन का परिवार, नींद में ही सबकुछ खत्म

family of brother and sister died in mathura accident while sleeping in car
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

हड़ताल और धरनों में भाग लेने से पहले पढ़ लें ये सरकारी फरमान, वरना पछताएंगे

govt notice regarding to take part in protests
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +

#FathersDay: मां ने पिता बनकर पाला... संकट में परिवार संभाला, 5 बेमिसाल कहानियां

Father's Day 2017 Special Story
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +

इससे पहले कि GST लग जाए, यहां पहुंचे और भारी छूट का मजा उठाएं...

Stock clearance sale, take before GST, huge discounts
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
पाक के खिलाफ ये 11 जांबाज भारत को फिर बनाएंगे चैंपियनों का 'चैंपियन'

पाक के खिलाफ ये 11 जांबाज भारत को फिर बनाएंगे चैंपियनों का 'चैंपियन'

हॉकी में भी टकराएंगे भारत-पाक, कोहली ने दी टीम को 'विराट' बधाइयां

हॉकी में भी टकराएंगे भारत-पाक, कोहली ने दी टीम को 'विराट' बधाइयां

भारत के खिलाफ महामुकाबले में होगी इस पाक गेंदबाज की वापसी!

भारत के खिलाफ महामुकाबले में होगी इस पाक गेंदबाज की वापसी!

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2017: फाइनल में हुए ये कमाल, तो भारत की जीत पक्की

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2017: फाइनल में हुए ये कमाल, तो भारत की जीत पक्की