कितनी ग्लैमरस हो गई है ये ओलंपियन पहलवान, दिल थाम कर देखिएगा

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजीटल/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 08:01 PM IST
glamorous Olympian sakshi malik, Watch pictures

रिंग में प्रतिद्वंदियों को धूल चटाने वाली ओलंपियन पहलवान काफी ग्लैमरस हो गई हैं। जरा दिल थामकर देखिएगा, इनकी ये खूबसूरत तस्वीरें।
 

