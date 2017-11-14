बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देर रात सुनसान सड़क पर खड़ी थी लड़की, पास आकर लोग देने लगे अजीबो-गरीब ऑफर
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 06:42 PM IST
Photo Credit: Youtube channel
देर रात जब एक लड़की को लोगों ने सड़क पर देखा तो लोगों ने मदद के बजाए देखिए क्या क्या पूछा? लोगों की ऐसी मनोदशा पर यकीं नहीं होगा।
