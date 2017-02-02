बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बेटी की शादी से 3 दिन पहले हुआ एक हादसा और पिता पहुंच गए अस्पताल, 6 की मौत
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
girl marriage on 4th february and father critically injured in congress candidate rally blast
{"_id":"5891b98b4f1c1b7c3de82deb","slug":"girl-marriage-on-4th-february-and-father-critically-injured-in-congress-candidate-rally-blast","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 3 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0917\u090f \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932, 6 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 01:34 AM IST
बेटी की डोली उठने से 3 दिन पहले ही एक ऐसी घटना हो गई कि पिता अस्पताल पहुंच गए। साथ ही इस हादसे में 6 लोगों की जान चली गई। जानिए मामला।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5891f9124f1c1b2f3de82c9b","slug":"bsf-personnel-tej-bahadur-vrs-cancelled-wife-sharmila-is-in-tension","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917 \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 BSF \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093f\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58921b814f1c1bf13ee807e2","slug":"team-india-yuzvendra-chahal-india-vs-england-3rd-t-20","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0926\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u091c\u094d\u091c\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0927\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0927\u0930 '\u092f\u091c\u0941\u0935\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u091a\u0939\u0932' \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5891c9874f1c1b5a42e8009f","slug":"miracle-in-the-time-of-kedarnath-disaster-2013","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u092a\u0926\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u092d\u0917\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0936\u093f\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0927\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0947\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u091a\u092e\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5845531f4f1c1be259447cf1","slug":"sushma-swaraj-helped-kazakhstan-girl-zahna-for-visa-unluckily-zahna-breakup-with-tinu","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0937\u092e\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0930\u093e\u091c \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u0940\u091c\u093e, \u092f\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0924\u0940\u091c\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"589181074f1c1b5979e807b2","slug":"actor-shahrukh-khan-with-son-abram-at-golden-temple-amritsar-to-pray-for-raees-success","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u094b\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u0938\u092c \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928, \u0935\u094b '\u0930\u0908\u0938' \u0925\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5891b1214f1c1b4a40e803d8","slug":"all-political-parties-keen-to-be-in-hashtag-trend-on-twitter-for-punjab-assembly-election-2017","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0936\u091f\u0948\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u094c\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5891b5344f1c1b5979e8098a","slug":"delhi-gurudwara-prabandhak-commette-president-manjit-singh-jk-statement-in-sikh-candidates","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u091c\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u093f\u0916 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0935\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0941\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0926\u0926 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940, \u0909\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0924\u0916\u094d\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top