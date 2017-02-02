आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

बेटी की शादी से 3 दिन पहले हुआ एक हादसा और पिता पहुंच गए अस्पताल, 6 की मौत

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, बठिंडा(पंजाब)

Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 01:34 AM IST
girl marriage on 4th february and father critically injured in congress candidate rally blast

बेटी की डोली उठने से 3 दिन पहले ही एक ऐसी घटना हो गई कि पिता अस्पताल पहुंच गए। साथ ही इस हादसे में 6 लोगों की जान चली गई। जानिए मामला।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

blast blast in rally

बजट

बजट की 10 बड़ी बातें, नोटबंदी के जख्मों पर टैक्स कटौती का मरहम

top 10 points of union budget 2017

Most Viewed

रोटी की जंग छेड़ने वाले BSF जवान तेज बहादुर को बड़ा झटका, पत्नी चिंतित

BSF personnel Tej Bahadur VRS cancelled, wife sharmila is in tension
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

मैदान में अंग्रेजों की धज्जियां उड़ाने वाले धुरंधर 'यजुवेंद्र चहल' के बारे में सबकुछ

team india, yuzvendra chahal, India Vs England 3rd T-20
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

आपदा के वक्त भगवान शिव के धाम केदारनाथ में हुए ये बड़े चमत्कार

miracle in the time of kedarnath disaster 2013
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

सुषमा स्वराज बढ़वाना चाहती थी जिस विदेशी बहू का वीजा, ये निकला नतीजा

sushma swaraj helped kazakhstan girl zahna for visa, unluckily zahna breakup with tinu
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

विधानसभा चुनाव में हैशटैग की लगी होड़, ट्रैंड में रहने की दौड़

all political parties keen to be in hashtag trend on twitter for punjab assembly election 2017
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

'जिन सिख उम्मीदवारों ने डेरा प्रमुख से मदद मांगी, उन पर अकाल तख्त करे कार्रवाई'

delhi gurudwara prabandhak commette president manjit singh jk statement in sikh candidates
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top