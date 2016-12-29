आपका शहर Close

'दंगल' में आमिर ने की कहानी से छेड़छाड़, गीता ने बताया सच

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Thu, 29 Dec 2016 07:00 PM IST
geeta phogat speaks on coach controversy and on a scene of aamir khan movie dangal

दंगल मूवी के क्लाइमेकस में आमिर खान पर फिल्माए गए एक सीन को पहलवान गीता फौगाट से सिरे से झुठला दिया और सफाई भी दी। जानिए क्या कहा?

Write a Comment | View Comments

दावा

नोटबंदी के 50 दिन: जेटली बोले- 13.6 फीसदी बढ़ गया डायरेक्ट टैक्स

Jaitley praises demonetisation decision of govt

सीएम अखिलेश का बड़ा धमाका: जारी की 235 प्रत्याशियों की सूची

Akhilesh yadav declares his candidates list.
  गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
नोटबंदी पर बैंकों की बैठक, 50 दिन बाद सामने आई चौंकाने वाली रिपोर्ट

Bankers Meeting on Demonetization at Shimla.
  गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
सपा ने जारी की उम्मीदवारों की सूची, देखें- किसे, कहां मिला टिकट सूची#2

sp announces candidates for election
  गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

नोटबंदी के 50 दिन, न दिन में सुकून न रात को नींद, 10 बड़े नुकसान

50 days of note ban in india, everything effected due to modi decision, big side effects
  गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
देसी दूल्हे और विदेशी दुल्हनें, साल 2016 में FB पर बनीं ये 6 जोड़ियां

six facebook friend couples got married in year 2016, amazing facebook love story
  गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
बाय बाय 2016: धक्के से चल रही रोडवेज की गाड़ी, न बसें और न कर्मचारी

haryana roadways year ender 2016, no new bus and no employess, govt ignoring
  गुरुवार, 29 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
