बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Pics: एक साथ जलीं तीन मासूम बच्चों की चिताएं, बेसुध हुए मां बाप
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
funeral of three kids killed in pickup and school bus collision at hoshiarpur
{"_id":"58e9de054f1c1b9d285b4413","slug":"funeral-of-three-kids-killed-in-pickup-and-school-bus-collision-at-hoshiarpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u091c\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u092c\u0947\u0938\u0941\u0927 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 03:01 PM IST
भाई बहन समेत तीन मासूम बच्चों की चिताएं एक साल जलीं तो शमशान घाट में चीख पुकार मच गई। वहीं मृतक बच्चों के मां बाप का बेसुध हुए जा रहे थे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58e2a3c84f1c1b00705b438a","slug":"bs-3-re-sale-value-will-be-zero","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0932\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u090f\u0938-3 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928, \u0905\u092c \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58ea0d064f1c1b9d285b4633","slug":"an-unknown-letter-opens-the-mystry-of-girls-grave-in-faridabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0917\u0941\u092e\u0928\u093e\u092e \u0916\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0924 \u092c\u0928 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e916e54f1c1bac2b5b4594","slug":"bollywood-actors-team-heroes-eleven-wins-t20-match-in-hpca-stadium-dharamshala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f, T-20 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u200d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e\u090f \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092f\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58e9cd8e4f1c1b4c3e5ba5a1","slug":"punjab-people-and-fans-praying-for-actor-mp-vinod-khanna-wellness","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0928\u094b\u0926 \u0916\u0928\u094d\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0930, \u0932\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e995ae4f1c1b1a205b650a","slug":"live-breaking-news-9th-april-2017","type":"live","status":"publish","title_hn":"Breaking News: \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0930 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0941\u0916","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"58e9c4934f1c1b4c3e5ba514","slug":"indian-boy-vikram-jaryal-shot-in-us-america-washington-police-probing-the-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e \u091c\u0930\u092f\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e9d7024f1c1bf8335b7ad7","slug":"bsnl-special-internet-data-pack-offer-for-users","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"BSNL \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0937\u0915 \u0911\u092b\u0930, \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top