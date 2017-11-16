बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
देश के नाम शहीद हुआ बेटा, शहादत पर मां ने किया सैल्यूट, बोलीं- जय हिंद
funeral of martyr manjinder singh, mansa news
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 06:25 PM IST
लश्कर व हिजबुल मुजाहिद्दीन के आतंकियों से हुई मुठभेड़ में शहीद हुए सैनिक के अंतिम संस्कार में पूरा गांव उमड़ पड़ा। हर तरफ जय हिंद के नारे लग रहे थे, देखिए
