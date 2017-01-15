बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
हिंदू नेता को अंतिम विदाई, FB पर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी के बाद हुआ था कत्ल
Funeral of hindu takth leader amit sharma who shot death in ludhiana
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 10:49 PM IST
हिंदू सुरक्षा समिति और श्री हिंदू तख्त के नेता अमित शर्मा का रविवार को कड़ी सुरक्षा के बीच अंतिम संस्कार किया गया। तस्वीरें
