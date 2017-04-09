बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
4 राज्यों की पुलिस ढूंढ रही थी इस गैंगस्टर को, देखिए एनकाउंटर की असली तस्वीरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
four states police mostwanted ganster surender gyong killed
{"_id":"58ea32d24f1c1bd0355b515a","slug":"four-states-police-mostwanted-ganster-surender-gyong-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"4 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0922\u0942\u0902\u0922 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0907\u0938 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u094b, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 07:23 PM IST
ये गैंगस्टर फिल्मों में दिखने वाले गैंगस्टरों से भी खतरनाक था, इसकी दहशत ऐसी थी कि चुनाव हुए तो डर कर लोगों ने इसे गांव का सरपंच बना दिया था, पढ़िए इसकी कहानी और एनकाउंटर की असली तस्वीरें...
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58e2a3c84f1c1b00705b438a","slug":"bs-3-re-sale-value-will-be-zero","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0921\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0932\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u090f\u0938-3 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928, \u0905\u092c \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0917\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58ea0d064f1c1b9d285b4633","slug":"an-unknown-letter-opens-the-mystry-of-girls-grave-in-faridabad","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0917\u0941\u092e\u0928\u093e\u092e \u0916\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0924 \u092c\u0928 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093e \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e916e54f1c1bac2b5b4594","slug":"bollywood-actors-team-heroes-eleven-wins-t20-match-in-hpca-stadium-dharamshala","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f, T-20 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u200d\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u0921\u093c\u093e\u090f \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091b\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947, \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093e\u092f\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58ea2db74f1c1b1a205b6bff","slug":"clash-between-police-constable-and-nili-batti-car-owner","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0940\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0930\u094c\u092c, \u091a\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0925\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58e878414f1c1b41485b78a5","slug":"flexi-fare-system-in-luxury-trains-railways-got-big-profit","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0916\u092b\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u092b\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0917\u091c\u093c\u092c \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0928 \u0939\u094b \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top