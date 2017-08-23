बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मिलिए 'लेडी सिंघम' से, इनके सामने बड़े बड़े अपराधियों की पैंट गीली हो जाती है
First woman SSP of Chandigarh Nilambari Vijay Jagdale
Updated Wed, 23 Aug 2017 04:08 PM IST
मिलिए देश की इस 'लेडी सिंघम' से। ये अपने सख्त रवैये के लिए मशहूर हैं, इनके सामने बड़े से बड़े अपराधी की पतलून गिली हो जाती है। जानिए इनके बारे में सब कुछ।
