आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

पुलिसवालों ने पहले मां-बेटी को पीटा, अब वायरल वीडियो पर ही उठाए ये सवाल

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, कुरुक्षेत्र

Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 01:40 AM IST
First mother-daughter beaten, now called viral video surprises

घर में आकर मां-बेटी से मारपीट और गाली-गलौच करने वाले पुलिसवालों को अभी भी अपनी करतूत का अहसास नहीं है। उल्टा वे वीडियो पर ही चौंकाने वाली बातें बोल रहे हैं। रिटायर्ड पुलिस एसोसिएशन के सदस्य सस्पेंड हुए चार पुलिस कर्मियों के समर्थन में महिला आयोग की उपाध्यक्ष से मिले।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

chandigarh news police beat women

अखिलेश का चुनावी दांव

अखिलेश का बड़ा फैसलाः 17 OBC जातियों को दलित कोटे में डाला

up cabinet give green signal to include 17 obc in sc

View All Polls

Most Viewed

{"_id":"58539faf4f1c1b7c7c64ab7d","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-old-currency-and-note-ban-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

दो बैंकों में खाता होने से होगा सबसे बड़ा फायदा, नहीं जानते होंगे आप

benefits of bank accounts in two banks, old currency and note ban in india
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"584eaa2a4f1c1b686f6499d0","slug":"note-ban-if-u-have-two-bank-accounts-cashless-transaction-possible-by-online-fund-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

अगर आपके भी दो बैंकों में खाते हैं तो आपके लिए बड़ी जरूरी है ये खबर

note ban, if u have two bank accounts, cashless transaction possible by online fund transfer
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585953854f1c1b1f64e39dc7","slug":"500-rupee-note-wet-in-rain-water-and-mahatma-gandhi-picture-missed-colour-changed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2000 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 500 \u0915\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092c\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924, \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

2000 के बाद 500 का नया नोट बना मुसीबत, खुद देख लें कैसे?

500 rupee note wet in rain water and mahatma gandhi picture missed, colour changed
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"5858f7234f1c1b8e03e392e7","slug":"dont-t-write-anything-on-2000-and-500-rupee-note-rbi-instructions-for-banks","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"2000\/500 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0928\u094b\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u200b\u0925 \u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u093e, \u0909\u0920\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0941\u0915\u0938\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

2000/500 के नए नोट के सा​थ न करें ऐसा, उठाना पड़ेगा भारी नुकसान

dont't write anything on 2000 and 500 rupee note, rbi instructions for banks
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5858b8cc4f1c1b8e03e390d2","slug":"live-municipal-corporation-voting-counting-bjp-won-three-seats","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u092e\u092f\u093e\u092c\u0940, 26 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0947 21 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5858e0f54f1c1b8e03e39234","slug":"the-bjp-won-mc-election-after-the-results-of-the-celebration-was-in-this-style","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u091c\u0940\u0924, \u0928\u0924\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0907\u0938 \u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u093e \u091c\u0936\u094d\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

नोटबंदी की बीच भाजपा की बंपर जीत, नतीजों के बाद इस अंदाज में मना जश्न

The BJP won mc election, after the results of the celebration was in this style
  • बुधवार, 21 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5858e6ab4f1c1bf248e3921b","slug":"public-accepts-pm-modi-note-ban-decision-bjp-clean-sweep-in-chandigarh-nagar-nigam-election","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u0930, \u091a\u0902\u0921\u0940\u0917\u0922\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 BJP \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

मोदी के नोटबंदी के फैसले को जनता की मोहर, चंडीगढ़ में BJP की बड़ी जीत

public accepts pm modi note ban decision, bjp clean sweep in chandigarh nagar nigam election
  • बुधवार, 21 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तैमूर नाम रखने पर इस नेता ने करीना से कह डाला ये सब, ऋषि कपूर ने भी किया कमेंट

तैमूर नाम रखने पर इस नेता ने करीना से कह डाला ये सब, ऋषि कपूर ने भी किया कमेंट

बड़े काम की है घर में पड़ी हींग की छोटी डिबिया, जानिए इसके जबरदस्त फायदे

बड़े काम की है घर में पड़ी हींग की छोटी डिबिया, जानिए इसके जबरदस्त फायदे

करिश्मा ने गुपचुप रचाई सगाई, इस तस्वीर ने खोली पोल!

करिश्मा ने गुपचुप रचाई सगाई, इस तस्वीर ने खोली पोल!

देर रात सिद्धार्थ के साथ दिखीं आलिया, तस्वीर ने खोला राज

देर रात सिद्धार्थ के साथ दिखीं आलिया, तस्वीर ने खोला राज

﻿