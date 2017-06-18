आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

#FathersDay: बेटे का सपना पूरा करने को इस पिता ने किया वो काम, नहीं कर सकता कोई

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, पानीपत(हरियाणा)

Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 03:27 PM IST
father's day 2017, golfer shubham jaglan father jagpal jaglan story

फादर्स डे के मौके पर हम आपको सुना रहे हैं एक पिता की कहानी जिसने बेटे का सपना पूरा करने को वो काम किया, जो शायद एक बाप ही कर सकता था।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

#fathersday #journeywithdad

कड़ा फैसला

राजस्‍थानः 'कामचोर' कर्मचारियों को नोटिस देकर नौकरी से छुट्टी करेगी सरकार

Rajasthan government will be fire lazy and dishonest officers and employees

Most Viewed

JEE एडवांस के ऑल इंडिया टॉपर सर्वेश ने खोला राज, जानिए कैसे रचा इतिहास

jee advanced 2017 topper sarvesh mehtani interview
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

Pics: मुंशी ऐसी हरकतें करता था, 27 साल की लेडी कांस्टेबल फंदे पर झूल गई

punjab police lady constable suicide
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

शादी को लेकर हाईकोर्ट का ऐतिहासिक फैसला, प्यार करने वाले ध्यान से पढ़ लें

punjab haryana highcourt order for couples regarding marriage
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

Also View

शादी नहीं कराई तो नाबालिग युवक युवती ने कही ऐसी बात...सुनकर सबके होश उड़े

Threat to commit suicide if they do not get married
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +

ईद की शॉपिंग के बहाने पत्नी, साली बच्चों को लाया और ठिकाने लगाया, वो भी ऐसे

three people died in car accident, karnal news
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +

सिर्फ 6 मिनट... और ​क्रिमिनल दोस्त को पुलिस की कस्टडी से छुड़ाकर ले गए युवक

prisoner deepak escaped from police custody in panchkula
  • रविवार, 18 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
पाक के खिलाफ फाइनल में उतरते ही युवी के नाम दर्ज हुआ अनोखा विश्व रिकॉर्ड!

पाक के खिलाफ फाइनल में उतरते ही युवी के नाम दर्ज हुआ अनोखा विश्व रिकॉर्ड!

विराट कोहली के लिए '18' अंक के मायने क्या? 9 के फेर में 5 खिलाड़ी

विराट कोहली के लिए '18' अंक के मायने क्या? 9 के फेर में 5 खिलाड़ी

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी फाइनल से पहले कप्तान ने इस खिलाड़ी को बताया 'सुपरस्टार'

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी फाइनल से पहले कप्तान ने इस खिलाड़ी को बताया 'सुपरस्टार'

भारत-पाक महामुकाबला: क्या गेंद और बल्ले की जंग में बारिश डालेगी खलल?

भारत-पाक महामुकाबला: क्या गेंद और बल्ले की जंग में बारिश डालेगी खलल?