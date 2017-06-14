बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: घर के बाहर बैठे लोगों पर चलाई गोली, 2 की मौत, कई जख्मी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
Fatehabad double murder, 7 injured and 1 is serious
{"_id":"593fc4fd866419895d8b46fa","slug":"fatehabad-double-murder-7-injured-and-1-is-serious","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u0940, 2 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0915\u0908 \u091c\u0916\u094d\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 10:13 AM IST
देर रात लगभग 25-30 लोगों ने हमला कर दो लोगों की गोली मार कर हत्या कर दी, जबकि फयरिंग में कई घायल हो गए, तस्वीरें
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593ce6764f1c1ba3168b4568","slug":"jee-advanced-2017-topper-sarvesh-mehtani-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JEE \u090f\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593cedc24f1c1ba3168b4572","slug":"punjab-police-lady-constable-suicide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, 27 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u092c\u0932 \u092b\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u0932 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593ceee54f1c1be65d9beb24","slug":"family-of-brother-and-sister-died-in-mathura-accident-while-sleeping-in-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908-\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"593fbf348664196f5d8b46d6","slug":"bathinda-acid-attack-acid-attack-victim-amanpreet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926 \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906, \u090f\u0938\u093f\u0921 \u0905\u091f\u0948\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0924\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 3 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u0936\u0935\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u094b\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e'","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593fa7ee1126f4c70b8b5483","slug":"price-will-go-up-after-gst-of-small-cars","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u092f \u0939\u0948 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0930\u0940\u0926\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b GST \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593f935b1126f4c80b8b530a","slug":"punjab-police-arrest-inspector-for-involvement-in-drugs-trafficking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0921\u094d\u0930\u0917 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0930\u0917\u0928\u093e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top