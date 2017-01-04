बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आज से 'पावरलैस' हो जायेंगे सीएम-एमएलए, लाल बत्ती भी हटेगी
Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 02:10 PM IST
आज से सीएम और एमएलए पावरलैस हो जायेंगे, जी हां आज के बाद कोई नई नियुक्ति नहीं न ही कोई लाल बत्ती। जानिए ऐसा क्यों?
