बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सुषमा स्वराज का इलाज करने वाले डॉक्टर को पदमश्री, ऐसे हुए थे मशहूर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
Dr. Minz who gave treatment to sushma swaraj will get Padama Shri
{"_id":"5888ccc54f1c1b3e0fcf46c7","slug":"dr-minz-who-gave-treatment-to-sushma-swaraj-will-get-padama-shri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0937\u092e\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0932\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0926\u092e\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:14 AM IST
भारत सरकार ने पीजीआई के रीनल ट्रांसप्लांट सर्जरी के पूर्व एचओडी डा. मुकुट मिंज को पदमश्री अवार्ड देने की घोषणा की है। पिछले दिनों विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज के किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट करने वाली टीम का डा. मिंज ने नेतृत्व किया था। डा. मिंज को जल्द ही राष्ट्रपति भवन में आयोजित एक भव्य समारोह में पदमश्री का अवार्ड दिया जाएगा। इस मौके पर उन्होंने कहा कि अवार्ड मिलने से काम को एक पहचान मिलती है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588869594f1c1ba333cf58b4","slug":"interesting-facts-about-abu-dhabi-prince-nahyan-who-is-chief-guest-of-india-in-26-january","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u092e\u093e\u0928, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u094d\u0939\u094b\u0902\u0928\u0947 '\u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0930\u093e\u092e' \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0939\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0925\u093e \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588356974f1c1bf94cefe369","slug":"these-are-big-decision-on-aadhar-card-see-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5888ce634f1c1bbd7ecf5df9","slug":"congress-candidate-list-for-up-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5888a5184f1c1b3e0fcf4590","slug":"sakshi-malik-untold-sucess-story-behind-her-olympic-bronze-medel","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0940 \u0935\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u092a\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u0915 \u0924\u0915, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5888c6c84f1c1bbb7ecf5d5d","slug":"opd-of-pgi-chandigarh-will-close-due-to-republic-day","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c \u0939\u0949\u0938\u094d\u092a\u093f\u091f\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0922\u093c \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091d\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5888c7174f1c1bbb7ecf5d78","slug":"heritage-furniture-was-auctioned-in-the-us-the-information-given-to-minister","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0940\u0932\u093e\u092e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0939\u0947\u0930\u093f\u091f\u0947\u091c \u092b\u0930\u094d\u0928\u0940\u091a\u0930, \u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5888c5c04f1c1b5c02cf5da6","slug":"1-ips-and-1-pps-officer-will-get-police-medal-from-president","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u0906\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u092a\u0940\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0921\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top