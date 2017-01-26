आपका शहर Close

सुषमा स्वराज का इलाज करने वाले डॉक्टर को पदमश्री, ऐसे हुए थे मशहूर

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 12:14 AM IST
Dr. Minz who gave treatment to sushma swaraj will get Padama Shri

भारत सरकार ने पीजीआई के रीनल ट्रांसप्लांट सर्जरी के पूर्व एचओडी डा. मुकुट मिंज को पदमश्री अवार्ड देने की घोषणा की है। पिछले दिनों विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज के किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट करने वाली टीम का डा. मिंज ने नेतृत्व किया था। डा. मिंज को जल्द ही राष्ट्रपति भवन में आयोजित एक भव्य समारोह में पदमश्री का अवार्ड दिया जाएगा। इस मौके पर उन्होंने कहा कि अवार्ड मिलने से काम को एक पहचान मिलती है। 
 

राम-नाम की सियासत

यूपी में बीजेपी की सरकार आई तो अयोध्या में बनेगा भव्य राम मंदिर: भाजपा

ram mandir will built in ayodhya if bjp gets full majority in up: keshav prasad maurya

