बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
10 के सिक्के के चक्कर में बुरे फंस सकते हैं आप, यकीं न हो तो देख लिजिए
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
dispute in chandigarh due to 10 rupee coin, know here how to identify real and fake coin
{"_id":"5887114d4f1c1bbd7ecf4c2c","slug":"dispute-in-chandigarh-due-to-10-rupee-coin-know-here-how-to-identify-real-and-fake-coin","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"10 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0941\u0930\u0947 \u092b\u0902\u0938 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0906\u092a, \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0928 \u0939\u094b \u0924\u094b \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u093f\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 25 Jan 2017 01:26 AM IST
10 रुपये के सिक्के को लेकर चल रही परेशानी खत्म होने का नाम नहीं ले रही। देखिए जरा संभल कर, कही आप भी न फंस जाएं इसके चक्कर में।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"588743ac4f1c1bde3bcf3bd6","slug":"bjp-releases-one-more-list-of-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u091c\u0947\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0940\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940, \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0926 \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588356974f1c1bf94cefe369","slug":"these-are-big-decision-on-aadhar-card-see-here","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0927\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5884a35d4f1c1b6f35efe982","slug":"bjp-releases-second-list-of-candidates","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 155 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5886ffda4f1c1b403fcf48c4","slug":"shiromani-akali-dal-menifesto-released-by-sukhbir-badal-for-punjab-assembly-election-2017","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0926\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0918\u094b\u0937\u0923\u093e \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0903 \u0918\u0940-\u091a\u0940\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u094d\u091c \u092e\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0935\u093e\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588709d14f1c1b403fcf4934","slug":"10-indians-hostaged-in-dubai-jail-in-pakistani-boy-murder-case-releasing-depends-on-blood-money","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u092c\u0908 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u0926 10 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0905\u092c \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588704f14f1c1b403fcf48e7","slug":"jat-politics-is-on-height-in-haryana-will-start-movement-from-january-last-week","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0923\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u091f \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0928\u0940\u0924\u093f \u091a\u0930\u092e \u092a\u0930, \u0927\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092a\u0941\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092e \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0932\u091d\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"588708404f1c1bbe6bcf494e","slug":"60-percent-private-vehicles-in-india-ply-without-insurance","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0935\u093e\u0939\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0936\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"Business","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0930","slug":"business"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top