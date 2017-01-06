बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
धोनी के इस्तीफे और युवी की वापसी के बाद ऐसे उड़ा योगराज सिंह का मजाक
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
Dhoni's resignation and the return of Yuvraj Singh made yograj singh in trend
{"_id":"586fac7f4f1c1b945d15a64d","slug":"dhoni-s-resignation-and-the-return-of-yuvraj-singh-made-yograj-singh-in-trend","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0940\u092b\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u091c\u093e\u0915","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 08:11 PM IST
एमएस धोनी के वनडे और टी-20 की कप्तानी छोड़ने और युवराज सिंह की वापसी पर योगराज सिंह सोशल मीडिया में ट्रोल कर रहे हैं। योगराज सिंह को लेकर ट्विटर पर जोक पोस्ट किए जा रहें हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"586e63064f1c1b0765158f06","slug":"11-bodies-burried-in-amethi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u092b\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0917\u0908\u0902 11 \u0932\u093e\u0936\u0947\u0902, \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0905\u0939\u092e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586f49ec4f1c1b4436159a5c","slug":"500-old-note-found-in-garbage-at-rishikesh","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0926\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0921\u094d\u0922\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 500 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u091f, \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0941\u091f\u093e \u0907\u0928\u0915\u092e \u091f\u0948\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0935\u093f\u092d\u093e\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586f2b494f1c1bcf571587e8","slug":"bsp-releases-second-candidates-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 100 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u200c\u200c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0942\u0938\u0930\u0940 \u200c\u0932\u200c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u200c\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u200c\u093f\u0932\u093e \u091f\u200c\u093f\u0915\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"586fa73b4f1c1ba37815b7b4","slug":"congress-protest-against-noteban-at-chandigarh-police-used-water-cannon-to-stop-them","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u094c\u091b\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092b\u0942\u091f\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586f975b4f1c1b005215bb78","slug":"yograj-sing-spoke-on-yuvraj-singh-s-comeback-and-dhoni-s-captaincy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u0924\u0940\u0916\u093e \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586fa1234f1c1ba37815b7ab","slug":"electricity-rates-may-hiked-in-year-2017-at-chandigarh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u0917 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u0947\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e, \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586f9d044f1c1b0c321584bb","slug":"punjab-university-chandigarh-release-entrance-exam-schedule-for-2017-18-session","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u092f\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u090f\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0938 \u090f\u0917\u094d\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0936\u0947\u0921\u094d\u092f\u0942\u0932, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u091c\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"Campus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0902\u092a\u0938 ","slug":"campus"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top