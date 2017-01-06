आपका शहर Close

धोनी के इस्तीफे और युवी की वापसी के बाद ऐसे उड़ा योगराज सिंह का मजाक

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 08:11 PM IST
Dhoni's resignation and the return of Yuvraj Singh made yograj singh in trend

एमएस धोनी के वनडे और टी-20 की कप्तानी छोड़ने और युवराज सिंह की वापसी पर योगराज सिंह सोशल मीडिया में ट्रोल कर रहे हैं। योगराज सिंह को लेकर ट्विटर पर जोक पोस्ट किए जा रहें हैं।

#yograjsing yuvraj singh comeback

