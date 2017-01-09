आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

रॉक स्टार बाबा की 5वीं मूवी का पोस्टर रिलीज, जानिए इसकी अनोखी बातें

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, सिरसा(हरियाणा)

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 02:35 PM IST
dera sacha sauda pramukh gurmeet ram rahim fifth movie poster released, on surgical strike

रॉक स्टार बाबा गुरमीत राम रहीम ने अपनी 5वीं मूवी का पोस्टर रिलीज कर दिया है। जानिए फिल्म का टॉपिक और इससे जुड़ी अनोखी बातें।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

ram rahim gurmeet ram rahim

सपा का दंगल

मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश ने साबित किया वही हैं सपा के 'बॉस'

akhilesh yadav proves he is the boss of SP.

Most Viewed

बैंक अकाउंट खुलवाएं, हर महीने 1000 जमा कराएं, देखिए फायदा

open bank account and deposit 1000 rupee every month under sukanya samriddhi yojana
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

प्रदेश सचिव को पार्टी कार्यालय में घुसने से रोका, सड़क पर बैठे श‌िवपाल खेमे के पदाध‌िकारी

‌clash between shivpal and akhilesh group
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इंटरनेट पर आते ही सपना के नए गाने ने मचाया धमाल, एक दिन में वायरल

sapna chaudhary against in headlines due to latest song viral on youtube
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

भरी ठंड में बिना कपड़ों के ​मिली 6 साल की मासूम, कहानी रुलाने वाली

six years old girl left by father on railway station, no clothers on body and no footwears
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पंजाब विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए कांग्रेस का मेनिफेस्टो जारी, 10 बड़ी बातें

congress menifesto for punjab assembly election released by formar pm manmohan singh
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

फौजी ने किया शर्मसार, ट्रेन में लड़की के कपड़े फाड़े और गाली-गलौज

army man try to rape girl in jammu mail express at ambala cantt of haryana
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

﻿