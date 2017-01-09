बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रॉक स्टार बाबा की 5वीं मूवी का पोस्टर रिलीज, जानिए इसकी अनोखी बातें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
dera sacha sauda pramukh gurmeet ram rahim fifth movie poster released, on surgical strike
{"_id":"58734e1d4f1c1b1929ba8cc1","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-pramukh-gurmeet-ram-rahim-fifth-movie-poster-released-on-surgical-strike","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0949\u0915 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u093e \u0915\u0940 5\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0942\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0930\u093f\u0932\u0940\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 02:35 PM IST
रॉक स्टार बाबा गुरमीत राम रहीम ने अपनी 5वीं मूवी का पोस्टर रिलीज कर दिया है। जानिए फिल्म का टॉपिक और इससे जुड़ी अनोखी बातें।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58732b1d4f1c1b1529ba87ed","slug":"open-bank-account-and-deposit-1000-rupee-every-month-under-sukanya-samriddhi-yojana","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0916\u0941\u0932\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0939\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u0940\u0928\u0947 1000 \u091c\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587333eb4f1c1b1929ba8bc7","slug":"clash-between-shivpal-and-akhilesh-group","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u091a\u093f\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932\u092f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0915\u093e, \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u0920\u0947 \u0936\u200c\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0916\u0947\u092e\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0926\u093e\u0927\u200c\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58722c5b4f1c1b5e2aba7ead","slug":"sapna-chaudhary-against-in-headlines-due-to-latest-song-viral-on-youtube","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092a\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u090f \u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u091a\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u090f\u0915 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5873495c4f1c1b1829ba895c","slug":"six-years-old-girl-left-by-father-on-railway-station-no-clothers-on-body-and-no-footwears","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0930\u0940 \u0920\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u200b\u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 6 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e, \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587326fe4f1c1b1829ba87db","slug":"sakshi-malik-defeated-manju-sihag-in-pro-wrestling-league-match","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b \u0930\u0947\u0938\u0932\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0932\u0940\u0917: \u0913\u0932\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0928 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u0932\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0917 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u092e\u0902\u0917\u0947\u0924\u0930 \u092d\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"587342da4f1c1b1529ba88be","slug":"congress-menifesto-for-punjab-assembly-election-released-by-formar-pm-manmohan-singh","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0928\u093f\u092b\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, 10 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58733fc04f1c1b1729ba8971","slug":"army-man-try-to-rape-girl-in-jammu-mail-express-at-ambala-cantt-of-haryana","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u094c\u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0938\u093e\u0930, \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0914\u0930 \u0917\u093e\u0932\u0940-\u0917\u0932\u094c\u091c","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top