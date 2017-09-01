बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
राम रहीम: जिसके करोड़ों समर्थक उसे जेल में मिलने कोई नहीं आया, परिवारवाले भी नहीं
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
Dera Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, now qaidi no 8647
{"_id":"59a8ee114f1c1bec278b4ba2","slug":"dera-chief-gurmeet-ram-rahim-now-qaidi-no-8647","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e: \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0915 \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b\u0908 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u093e, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 10:50 AM IST
हमेशा लाखों लोगों से घिरे रहने वाले डेरा सच्चा सौदा प्रमुख गुरमीत राम रहीम, दिनभर लोगों का इंतजार करते रहा लेकिन उसे जेल में मिलने कोई भी नहीं आया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a3b6664f1c1b0a578b461b","slug":"dera-sacha-sauda-chief-gurmeet-ram-rahim-sentencing-honeypreet-insan-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0924\u0928\u0947\u091c\u093e \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a81f104f1c1b0b278b49a2","slug":"ram-rahim-case-know-what-the-spray-do-code-was","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u2018\u0938\u094d\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u094b\u2019 \u0915\u094b\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0924\u0932\u092c \u0925\u093e?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"59a655cf4f1c1b41738b465f","slug":"cbi-got-big-clue-in-kotkhai-gangrape-and-murder-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0935\u094b \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u092e \u092a\u0930 CBI \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0906\u0908\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 8 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0905\u092b\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59a8e7364f1c1be4278b4b21","slug":"lookout-notice-issued-for-honeypreet-singh","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0941\u0916 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939\u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u0906\u0909\u091f \u0928\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
+
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!