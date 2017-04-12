आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

कुलभूषण को फांसी की सजा देने की सजा अब ऐसे भुगतेगा पाकिस्तान

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, अमृतसर

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 11:48 AM IST
death sentence to kulbhusn jadhav may hits indo pak trade sentiments

भारतीय नौसेना के पूर्व अधिकारी कूलभूषण जाधव को पाक ने मौत की सजा सुना दी, लेकिन पाक को अब इसकी सजा भुगतनी होगी। भारत ने तैयारी कर ली है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

indian navel officer kulbhushan jadhav death sentence to kulbhushan

ना'पाक' करतूत

कुलभूषण जाधव के पास अपील के लिए 60 दिन, सुषमा ने कहा- अंजाम भुगतेगा पाक

Kulbhushan Jadhav: Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan forces prepared to respond to any threat

Most Viewed

4 शादियां, डे-नाइट शिफ्ट बताकर अलग-अलग बीवियों के साथ रहता था

Fraud with four girls through facebook, haryana news
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

फिर चर्चा में आये मगरमच्छ पालने के शौकीन ‘राजा भैया’, हैरान कर देंगी ये कहानियां

raghuraj pratap singh raja bhaiya story
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

कूलभूषण को पाक ने दी मौत की सजा, अब भारत के इस कदम से भूखे मरेगा पाकिस्तान

kulbhusn jadhav case hits indo pak trade sentiments
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

Also View

सास ने कहा, एकम के दिल में नहीं थी मोहब्बत, हर बात पर सीरत को होता था गुस्सा

shocking disclosure of the mother of seerat
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

प्राइवेट स्कूलों में मनमानी फीस वसूली पर रोक, पेरेंट्स का आंदोलन लाया रंग

Court stays arbitrary fee hike by school
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

पंजाब के इन शहरों में लगेंगे सीएनजी पंप, मई के अंत तक होगी शुरुआत

end of may CNG station starts in various city in punjab
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top