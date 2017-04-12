बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कुलभूषण को फांसी की सजा देने की सजा अब ऐसे भुगतेगा पाकिस्तान
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
death sentence to kulbhusn jadhav may hits indo pak trade sentiments
{"_id":"58edacfa4f1c1ba368cf6c0d","slug":"death-sentence-to-kulbhusn-jadhav-may-hits-indo-pak-trade-sentiments","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0932\u092d\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u094b \u092b\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091c\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091c\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0941\u0917\u0924\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 11:48 AM IST
भारतीय नौसेना के पूर्व अधिकारी कूलभूषण जाधव को पाक ने मौत की सजा सुना दी, लेकिन पाक को अब इसकी सजा भुगतनी होगी। भारत ने तैयारी कर ली है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58ecd20e4f1c1b9c36cf666c","slug":"fraud-with-four-girls-through-facebook-haryana-news","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"4 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u0921\u0947-\u0928\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0936\u093f\u092b\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0924\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0905\u0932\u0917-\u0905\u0932\u0917 \u092c\u0940\u0935\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58ed24204f1c1ba368cf686b","slug":"raghuraj-pratap-singh-raja-bhaiya-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0930 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0917\u0930\u092e\u091a\u094d\u091b \u092a\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u094c\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u2018\u0930\u093e\u091c\u093e \u092d\u0948\u092f\u093e\u2019, \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58eceb734f1c1b9e36cf68be","slug":"kulbhusn-jadhav-case-hits-indo-pak-trade-sentiments","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0915\u0942\u0932\u092d\u0942\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u093e\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0926\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u091c\u093e, \u0905\u092c \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u0926\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u0942\u0916\u0947 \u092e\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58ed25d54f1c1bc342cf4f6a","slug":"shocking-disclosure-of-the-mother-of-seerat","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e, \u090f\u0915\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092c\u094d\u092c\u0924, \u0939\u0930 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e ","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"58ed1f8f4f1c1bbc7fcf5097","slug":"facts-of-fee-hike-in-punjab-university","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u092f\u0942\u0928\u093f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0938\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0940\u0938 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u094b\u0924\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u092b\u0940\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58ed1b844f1c1b9e36cf6d35","slug":"court-stays-arbitrary-fee-hike-by-school","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0947\u091f \u0938\u094d\u0915\u0942\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0928\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092b\u0940\u0938 \u0935\u0938\u0942\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0915, \u092a\u0947\u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0926\u094b\u0932\u0928 \u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"58ed18744f1c1b6137cf6a75","slug":"end-of-may-cng-station-starts-in-various-city-in-punjab","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u090f\u0928\u091c\u0940 \u092a\u0902\u092a, \u092e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924 \u0924\u0915 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0941\u0906\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top