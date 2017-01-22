जन्म से पहले ही गर्भ में हुई बच्चे की मौत, अस्पताल में ऐसे मचा बवाल
मंडी गोबिंदगढ़ के एक नर्सिंग होम में शनिवार की सुबह उस समय हंगामा हो गया जब एक महिला के गर्भ में बच्चे की मौत हो गई। गुस्साए परिजनों ने महिला डाक्टर पर प्रसव केस में लापरवाही बरतने के आरोप लगाए और महिला डाक्टर पर हत्या का मामला दर्ज करने की भी मांग की। यहां स्थिति खतरनाक देखकर मौके पर पहुंचे एसएचओ मंडी गोबिंदगढ़ कंवलजीत सिंह ने स्थिति पर नियंत्रण किया।
