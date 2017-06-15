बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
झगड़े में गर्भवती के पेट पर मारी थी लात, 28 दिन बाद पैदा हुआ मृत बच्चा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
Dead child born family fight for justice
{"_id":"594183ab4f1c1bb34c8b47f8","slug":"dead-child-born-family-fight-for-justice","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091d\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092d\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0924, 28 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0948\u0926\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092e\u0943\u0924 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u093e ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 12:12 AM IST
पड़ोसियों ने गर्भवती के पेट पर लात मार दी, और अब 28 दिन बाद उसे मृत बच्चा हुआ है। मां कहने से पहले ही बच्चे ने आंखें बंद कर ली
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593ce6764f1c1ba3168b4568","slug":"jee-advanced-2017-topper-sarvesh-mehtani-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"JEE \u090f\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u0911\u0932 \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091f\u0949\u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593cedc24f1c1ba3168b4572","slug":"punjab-police-lady-constable-suicide","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Pics: \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0936\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0939\u0930\u0915\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, 27 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u092c\u0932 \u092b\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u0932 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"593ceee54f1c1be65d9beb24","slug":"family-of-brother-and-sister-died-in-mathura-accident-while-sleeping-in-car","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0925\u0941\u0930\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0908-\u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0928\u0940\u0902\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u0941\u091b \u0916\u0924\u094d\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"594170264f1c1b9a6b8b4780","slug":"indians-in-pakistan-need-to-attend-the-police-station","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u092a\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0925\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u093e \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0938\u0942\u0938 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u093c\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"594174b94f1c1b13078b464a","slug":"sukhpal-singh-khaira-allegation-on-punjab-minister-rana-gurjit","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c: \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0923\u093e \u0917\u0941\u0930\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0918\u094b\u091f\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a, \u0936\u093e\u092e\u0932\u093e\u0924 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"594177d74f1c1b612d8b45b7","slug":"punjab-cops-get-promotion-after-dabwali-encounter","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0924\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0928\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59416d644f1c1bad428b473b","slug":"family-of-gangster-raised-question-on-dabwali-encounter","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0948\u0902\u0917\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u090f\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f\u0930 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a, \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0930\u0940\u092f \u091c\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top