झगड़े में गर्भवती के पेट पर मारी थी लात, 28 दिन बाद पैदा हुआ मृत बच्चा

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, हिसार(हरियाणा)

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 12:12 AM IST
Dead child born family fight for justice

पड़ोसियों ने गर्भवती के पेट पर लात मार दी, और अब 28 दिन बाद उसे मृत बच्चा हुआ है। मां कहने से पहले ही बच्चे ने आंखें बंद कर ली

dead child justice

