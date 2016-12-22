बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'दंगल' को लेकर महावीर फोगाट का खुलासा, जानकर आमिर खान भी रह जाएंगे हैरान
Updated Thu, 22 Dec 2016 09:52 AM IST
आमिर खान की फिल्म दंगल को लेकर महावीर फोगाट ने बड़ा खुलासा किया है। चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि इस खुलासे में टीम इंडिया के कप्तान धोनी का भी जिक्र है। अपनी बेटियों को ट्रेनिंग देने के लिए जब बीड़ा उठाया, तब क्या कुछ नहीं सहा। माता-पिता तक का विरोध, लोगों की बातें सुनीं। मगर इन सबकी परवाह किए बिना मैं मिशन में जुटा रहा। यह कहना है पहलवान महावीर फोगाट का। वह पत्नी दया कौर, दो बेटियों रितू और संगीता के साथ प्रेस क्लब में पहुंचे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि मैंने कभी परवाह नहीं की कि कौन क्या बोल रहा है और नतीजा सबके सामने हैं। उनकी चार और भाई की दो बेटियां अब अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर की पहलवान हैं, इनमें बबीता तो ओलंपिक में देश की नुमाइंदगी कर चुकी है।
