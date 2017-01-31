बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फौगाट बहनों ने किया जाट आरक्षण आंदोलन का समर्थन, कुछ यूं रखी अपनी बात
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 05:04 PM IST
'दंगल' गर्ल्स फौगाट बहनों ने जाट आंदोलन का खुलकर समर्थन किया है। दोनों बहनों, गीता फौगाट और बबीता फौगाट ने आरक्षण पर अपनी बात कुछ इस तरह रखी।
