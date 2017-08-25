बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आज डेरा प्रमुख पर फैसला, हर मिनट पंचकूला में बढ़ रहे हैं समर्थक, हेल्पलाइन जारी
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
Curfew-like restrictions in Chandigarh, Panchkula
{"_id":"599eed204f1c1b11058b4661","slug":"curfew-like-restrictions-in-chandigarh-panchkula","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c \u0921\u0947\u0930\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0941\u0916 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u0939\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u091f \u092a\u0902\u091a\u0915\u0942\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0922\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u092e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0915, \u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092a\u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 01:28 AM IST
आज डेरामुखी पर फैसला आएगा। हर मिनट पंचकूला में लोग बढ़ते जा रहे है। हरियाणा के 2 जिलों में कर्फ्यू लगा दिया गया है। अब माहौल बहुत तनावपूर्ण हो गया है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"599ecb044f1c1bb4328b46a3","slug":"women-choti-cutting-incident-captured-in-cctv-camera","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u091a\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u091f\u0935\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u092a \u0916\u0941\u0926 \u0939\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0932\u0940\u091c\u200c\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u0938\u092c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+ {"_id":"599e83984f1c1b10428b4590","slug":"prerna-singh-engineer-in-samsung-company-uploaded-her-live-video-of-expulsion-gone-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0911\u092b\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u0949\u092f\u0932\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0935 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0939\u094b \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"599cf3704f1c1bc3028b4606","slug":"reasons-for-auraiya-train-accident-here-driver-gave-a-big-statement","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0914\u0930\u0947\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u093e: \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0948\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u091f\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0921\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0921\u0902\u092a\u0930, \u0921\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0935\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0925\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"599ee5e14f1c1b1a058b457e","slug":"verdict-day-in-sadhvi-sexual-harassment-case","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e \u0906\u091c, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092b\u094d\u092f\u0942, 72 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092c\u0938-\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e \u092c\u0902\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
+ {"_id":"599eba304f1c1b27218b460d","slug":"gurmeet-ram-rahim-case-live-updates","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u0927\u094d\u0935\u0940 \u092f\u094c\u0928 \u0936\u094b\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0947\u0938 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0932, \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 72 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092c\u0948\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"599da4ec4f1c1bdf168b4607","slug":"renowned-urdu-poet-ali-sardar-jafri-famous-poem-teen-sharabi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u091c\u093e\u095e\u0930\u0940: \u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094b, \u092a\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u0932\u0902\u0926\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902\u00a0\u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947 \u092e\u0948\u0902\u0928\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c\u0940...","category":{"title":"Irshaad","title_hn":"\u0907\u0930\u0936\u093e\u0926","slug":"irshaad"}}
{"_id":"599c56f14f1c1bff068b4762","slug":"manisha-joban-katte-van-ujadtaa-jangal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0941\u091c\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0920\u0915 \u092e\u0928\u0940\u0937\u093e \u091c\u094b\u092c\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u0938, \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0915\u093c\u0941\u0926\u0930\u0924 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c","category":{"title":"Mere Alfaz","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u0932\u094d\u092b\u093e\u091c\u093c","slug":"mere-alfaz"}}
{"_id":"599d894b4f1c1b3e6b8b45d3","slug":"remembering-nida-fazli-the-great-lyricist-shayar-and-poet-of-life-and-love","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u093f\u0926\u093e \u095e\u093e\u095b\u0932\u0940: \u0927\u0942\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u094b \u0918\u091f\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u094b, \u091c\u093c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u091f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u094b","category":{"title":"Main Inka Mureed","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0930\u0940\u0926","slug":"main-inka-mureed"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!