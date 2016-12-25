आपका शहर Close

'जुल्फिकार ने शिक्षक-शिष्य का रिश्ता बदनाम कर बच्चों का भविष्य किया खराब'

अमरीश शर्मा/अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़

Updated Sun, 25 Dec 2016 01:07 AM IST
"Zulfiqar dishonoured teacher-pupil relationship and ruined children's future '

नाबालिग के साथ समलैंगिक रिश्ते बनाना अपराध है। सरकार ने समय-समय पर इसके लिए कई एक्ट भी पारित किए हैं ताकि नाबालिगों के साथ ऐसी गंदी हरकत करने वालों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा दी जा सके। इस मामले में भी ऐसा ही है। दोषी ने एक नहीं कई बच्चों के साथ कुकर्म किया है और यह कोर्ट में साबित भी हुआ है।

