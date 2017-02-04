आपका शहर Close

कत्ल के बाद युवक के शव के साथ क्रूरता, देखिए तस्वीरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, रेवाड़ी(हरियाणा)

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 11:36 AM IST
Youth murdered in rewari, after that crushed his face by car

काम पर जा रहे युवक का कत्ल करने के बाद उसके शव से ऐसी क्रूरता की गई, जिसने सभी को हिला कर रख दिया। देखिए तस्वीरें

