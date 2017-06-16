बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रेस्टोरेंट में 'गंदा काम', 13 लड़के लड़कियां जिस हालत में मिले, पुलिसवाले हैरान
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
yamunanagar sex racket
{"_id":"59425db54f1c1bd1588b4b48","slug":"yamunanagar-sex-racket","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0947\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0917\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e', 13 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u091c\u093f\u0938 \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938\u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Fri, 16 Jun 2017 09:09 AM IST
रेस्टोरेंट में कॉलेज की लड़कियों से 'गंदा काम' कराया जाता था। पुलिस ने छापा मारा तो कमरों के अंदर का नजारा देखकर शर्मसार हो गई, देखिए तस्वीरें।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593d4dd24f1c1ba75d9bee92","slug":"body-found-from-bhakra-canal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e- '\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0939\u0941\u0924 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0932 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902'","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593d776e4f1c1bb25d9bf16e","slug":"bhadohi-groom-remained-hostage-for-twenty-hours-in-the-in-laws-house-returned-without-brides","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0940\u0938 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u0924\u0915 \u092c\u0902\u0927\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0932\u094d\u0939\u093e, \u092c\u093f\u0928 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"593ab7254f1c1b831c9cb105","slug":"forest-guard-murder-in-mandi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u092b\u0949\u0930\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0932\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u0932\u091f\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0936","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5942525b4f1c1b4e5f8b499f","slug":"indian-people-life-in-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930 \u0939\u0948\u0902, \u0906\u092a\u092c\u0940\u0924\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59424c974f1c1bd1588b4a64","slug":"amritsar-piligrims-killed-in-kangra-bus-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0943\u0924\u0938\u0930 \u0915\u0947 10 \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u0927\u093e\u0932\u0941\u0913\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u093f\u092e\u093e\u091a\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u094c\u0924, \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0938\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u091a \u0906\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"594241824f1c1b4e5f8b481e","slug":"moga-acid-attack-victim-mandeep-kaur-story","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0947\u091c\u093e\u092c \u091c\u093f\u0938\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e.. \u0930\u0942\u0939 \u092d\u0940 \u091d\u0941\u0932\u0938 \u0917\u0908, \u0932\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u092e \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"594219184f1c1b1e418b456f","slug":"punjabi-playwright-ajmer-aulakh-dies-was-suffering-from-cancer","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u092a\u0902\u091c\u093e\u092c\u0940 \u0938\u093e\u0939\u093f\u0924\u094d\u092f\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0905\u091c\u092e\u0947\u0930 \u0914\u0932\u0916 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947, \u0915\u0948\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0942\u091d \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top