आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

38 साल की महिला 22 साल का प्रेमी, पति को शराब पिलाने के बाद हुआ ऐसा काम

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, लुधियाना(पंजाब)

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 01:25 AM IST
wife murdered her husband for boyfriend

38 साल की महिला को अपने से आधे 22 साल के लड़के से प्यार हो गया, 6 बच्चों की मां ने अपने पति को शराब पिलाकर उसी कमरे में अपने आशिक से ऐसा काम किया, जिसे सुनकर सब सन्न हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

exta martial affairs illigal relation

ना'पाक' करतूत

कुलभूषण जाधव के पास अपील के लिए 60 दिन, सुषमा ने कहा- अंजाम भुगतेगा पाक

Kulbhushan Jadhav: Nawaz Sharif says Pakistan forces prepared to respond to any threat

Most Viewed

सेक्स रैकेट: मकान में चल रही थी अय्याशी, एक रात के लेती थी एक हजार रुपये

prostitution, sex workers, sex racket busted at house of zirakpur in police raid
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

दिन-दहाड़े शख्स को 7 गोलियां मारीं, तलवारें मारीं और सभी को आंख दिखाते निकल गए

sarpanch shot dead near gurdwara, was only one witness of murder case
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

38 साल की महिला 22 साल का प्रेमी, पति को शराब पिलाने के बाद हुआ ऐसा काम

wife murdered her husband for boyfriend
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top