बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
38 साल की महिला 22 साल का प्रेमी, पति को शराब पिलाने के बाद हुआ ऐसा काम
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Chandigarh
›
wife murdered her husband for boyfriend
{"_id":"58ece1624f1c1b9e36cf6832","slug":"wife-murdered-her-husband-for-boyfriend","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"38 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e 22 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 01:25 AM IST
38 साल की महिला को अपने से आधे 22 साल के लड़के से प्यार हो गया, 6 बच्चों की मां ने अपने पति को शराब पिलाकर उसी कमरे में अपने आशिक से ऐसा काम किया, जिसे सुनकर सब सन्न हैं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58eb28f04f1c1b333bcf4eec","slug":"prostitution-sex-workers-sex-racket-busted-at-house-of-zirakpur-in-police-raid","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0930\u0948\u0915\u0947\u091f: \u092e\u0915\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0905\u092f\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0936\u0940, \u090f\u0915 \u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u090f\u0915 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+ {"_id":"58eb97054f1c1b9f36cf5445","slug":"sarpanch-shot-dead-near-gurdwara-was-only-one-witness-of-murder-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u093f\u0928-\u0926\u0939\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u094b 7 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0902, \u0924\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0906\u0902\u0916 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932 \u0917\u090f","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
+ {"_id":"58ece1624f1c1b9e36cf6832","slug":"wife-murdered-her-husband-for-boyfriend","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"38 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e 22 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940, \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c \u092a\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top