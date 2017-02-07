बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पेड़ में घुसी कार और पिस गए दो युवक, उसके बाद के मंजर ने रौंगटे खड़े कर दिए
two boys killed in road accident at fatehabad of haryana
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 03:15 PM IST
जानवर को बचाने के चक्कर में कार पेड़ में जा घुसी और दो युवक बीच में ही पिस गए। उसके बाद का मंजर रौंगटे खड़े कर देने वाला था। देखिए तस्वीरें।
